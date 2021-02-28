By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Repair work is set to begin Monday on the I-79 Neville Island Bridge in Allegheny County.
PennDOT says single-lane restrictions in both directions will be in place on the Neville Island Bridge over the Ohio River from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekdays through March 15.
There may also be two lanes in each direction restricted on weeknights 8 p.m. to 6 a.m as needed through March 16, according to PennDOT.
“The $43 million I-79 Neville Island Bridge Rehabilitation Project includes structural steel repairs, full structure painting, bearing and deck joint replacements, deck repairs and overlays, bridge barrier repair, substructure concrete work and drainage improvements,” PennDOT said. “The project also includes concrete roadway reconstruction, guide rail replacement and preservation work on four sign structures.”
Other types of preservation work will continue in the area through 2023.