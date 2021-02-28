By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh is looking to hire lifeguards for summer 2021 at Citiparks Aquatic Facility locations.
The City of Pittsburgh is offering lifeguard certification training as well as a recertification for lifeguards that already have worked in the past.
The city requires those applying to have a Red Cross Lifeguard Certification that is valid through September 6, 2021, and to submit a criminal background check.
They also require applicants to pass a medical exam.
Those interested must be 16-years-old June 30, 2021, and a current resident of Pittsburgh.
Candidates wanting to apply can call the aquatics office at 412-323-7928 or email them at aquatics@pittsburghpa.gov.