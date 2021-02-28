PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Our second round of rain is here for the morning, bringing moderate to heavy downpours for places south of Pittsburgh.
Many of us will pick up about 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rainfall through the day, but areas south will see about 1/2″ to an 1″ and even more for areas south of the Pennsylvania border.
Those spots could pick up 1/2″ to 1″ of rainfall and even more the further south where 1-2″ is possible and looking likely.
Highs will be in the mid-50’s but the warmest temperatures won’t be until later in the evening.
There will also be a little break from the rain in the afternoon then light showers for the rest of the day through Monday morning.
Flood Warnings for the Monongahela River at Point Marion go until Monday night and until Tuesday near Charleroi and Elizabeth.
There's also a Flood Advisory for the Ohio River near Pittsburgh from Monday to Wednesday.
The river is expected to rise about 18 feet by Monday morning with a crest of 19.5″ feet early Tuesday.
At that crest, the Mon Wharf is likely to be completely flooded.
At 20 feet, water is up to one foot deep in the lower areas of the North Shore Riverwalk.
The first day of Meteorological Spring is Monday and it looks like there is plenty of sunshine to go around!
Highs will be in the upper-40’s and stay there through much of the week.
There may be a light rain shower late Tuesday into early Wednesday and again Thursday, but the chance is still low.
