PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Our second round of rain is here for the morning, bringing moderate to heavy downpours for places south of Pittsburgh.

Many of us will pick up about 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rainfall through the day, but areas south will see about 1/2″ to an 1″ and even more for areas south of the Pennsylvania border.

Those spots could pick up 1/2″ to 1″ of rainfall and even more the further south where 1-2″ is possible and looking likely.

Highs will be in the mid-50’s but the warmest temperatures won’t be until later in the evening.