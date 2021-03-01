By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Stephen Kaufman has been named the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
On Friday, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady announced that he submitted his resignation and planned on stepping down Sunday. Kaufman, his first assistant, has been named the acting secretary.
Kaufman has been in the Department of Justice for four decades. He joined the U. S. Attorney's Office in 1988.
Brady, a Trump appointee, was confirmed by the Senate in Dec. of 2017.