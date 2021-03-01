By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County has been awarded a $21.8 million grant to help reduce homelessness.
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced the grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Monday.
The county says the 65 projects that will be funded represent 20 different agencies that provide housing and services to homeless people and families throughout the county.
"This award is a significant recognition of the county and its provider's efforts to find solutions for the complex housing needs of our most vulnerable residents," said Fitzgerald in a press release.
“This year’s award includes a $1 million dollar increase over last year which also allows us to leverage our designation as a Unified Funding Agency. As a result, we are better able to control where this money is spent which means that we can help more people find housing.”