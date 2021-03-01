By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County’s food distribution map remains posted to help guide those in need to upcoming events and services.READ MORE: Allegheny County Launches Map Of Free Food Distribution Sites
The map was created by the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and 412 Food Rescue.
The map shows locations where those in need can get food, when the sites are open, and which types of communities they serve.
To view the map, click here.