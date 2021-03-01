By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Republicans voted Monday to rebuke, not censure, Sen. Pat Toomey.
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the vote was 128 to 124 in favor of not censuring Sen. Toomey, with 13 abstentions.
The Pennsylvania Republican State Committee talked about censuring the senator on Feb. 24 for his vote to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting the Capitol riot.
Following his vote to convict, Toomey said in part of the former president that “His betrayal of the Constitution and his oath of office required conviction.” Trump was acquitted of inciting the insurrection during the impeachment trial in the Senate.
RELATED STORIES:
- Butler County Republican Committee Votes To Censure Sen. Pat Toomey Over Impeachment Vote
- Pennsylvania GOP Sets Meeting To Discuss Censuring Sen. Pat Toomey Over Impeachment Vote
- Several County GOP Committees Vote To Censure Sen. Pat Toomey Over Impeachment Vote
- Western Pa. Republican County Chairs Oppose Sen. Toomey’s Vote To Convict Trump But Disagree On Censure Resolutions
Republican leaders from other counties including Clarion, Lawrence, Washington, York, and Centre counties previously voted to censure Toomey.
Neither a rebuke nor a censure has any formal effect, and Sen. Toomey is not running for re-election.