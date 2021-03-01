By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 3,573 new Coronavirus cases and 26 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 933,270 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are 1,720 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 374 patients are in the ICU. The state says the trend in the 14-day moving average of hospitalizations is 4,000 lower than its peak in December, and it’s also now below the peak last spring.

The statewide percent positivity for last week fell to 6.3%. Also on Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf eased gathering limits and lifted out-of-state travel restrictions.

The statewide death toll has risen to 24,026.

There are 3,889,842 individuals across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 66,936 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 13,073 diagnosed cases. This makes the total number of cases at nursing and personal care homes 80,009. Out of total deaths, 12,454 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 24,799 of the total cases in the state are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

