By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show is getting pushed back to the fall.
The show was scheduled at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center for April 9 through April 18, a month later than usual. Now it’ll be postponed to October 2021. The dates will be announced later this spring.
It comes after Gov. Tom Wolf eased gathering restrictions to allow 15% maximum occupancy indoor and 20% outdoor, regardless of a venue's size. But a press release says the state's restrictions don't accommodate large indoor gatherings.
And this won’t be the only time the Home and Garden Show will take place in the fall. Organizers say they’ll permanently expand the show to a twice-a-year spring and fall format.
And this won't be the only time the Home and Garden Show will take place in the fall. Organizers say they'll permanently expand the show to a twice-a-year spring and fall format.

They're also launching a 2021 show buyers guide that will have every exhibit by product category, including links to exhibitor websites.
Last year’s show was cut short in the early days of the pandemic.