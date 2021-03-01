PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police were seen overnight at multiple gas stations in and around the City of Pittsburgh.

Two of those incidents happened within city limits.

The incidents in the city took place in Lawrenceville and East Liberty, with the third taking place in nearby Swissvale.

KDKA’s news crew first spotted police at the Marathon gas station in Lawrenceville along Pennsylvania Avenue.

Then, investigators were seen at the Shell gas station in East Liberty along Baum Boulevard.

Patrol cars were also seen at the Come-n-Go convenience store along South Braddock Avenue in Swissvale. 911 did confirm there was police activity there.

It’s unclear what was going on at these gas stations and why officers were called out.

What we can say at this point is that it was a busy night in and around the city.

KDKA has reached out to Pittsburgh Police to learn more and will let you know what we find out.

Stay with KDKA for more details on this developing story.