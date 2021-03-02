By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Three Rivers Arts Festival is doing a mix of virtual and in-person attractions this year.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced Tuesday that the festival will take place June 4 through June 13 and will have virtual presentations and select in-person attractions with limited capacity.

There won’t be any events at Point State Park or Gateway Center. Instead, there will be new locations chosen and announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back components of in-person gathering to the Festival this year, while building upon what we learned about virtual Festival elements in 2020,” says Sarah Aziz, Director of the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival and Festival Management for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trus in a press release.

“As we work through these exciting plans to return to in-person events, we are committed first and foremost to the health and safety of our guests, staff, volunteers, and artists. We hope our temporary adjustments to the Festival format in 2021 will satisfy our fans’ deep desire to return to the Cultural District while also ensuring that we keep everyone as safe as possible.”

Specific programs, presentations and the schedule will also be announced at a later date, but the Cultural Trust confirmed that the festival will go on.