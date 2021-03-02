(CBS) – CBS and the Television Academy announced today that the 73rd Emmy Awards will broadcast live, Sunday, September 19th from 8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT, on CBS and streaming Paramount+.
The last time the Emmy Awards aired on CBS was September 17th, 2017. Stephen Colbert served as the show’s host for its 69th edition that saw Donald Glover, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sterling K. Brown, Elisabeth Moss, Riz Ahmed and Nicole Kidman took home lead actor/actress victories.
For more information and updates on the 73rd Emmy Awards, go to TelevisionAcademy.com/Emmys and follow @TelevisionAcad on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.