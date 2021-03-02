By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A Butler woman has been charged with attempted homicide in the stabbing of her husband.
Butler Police say they were called to a house on the 300 block of Second Street last week for a man with a stab wound. They say they arrived and found Philip LeFevre lying in a "substantial amount of blood" and his wife Dhana sitting in a bedroom.
According to police, Philip was flown to UPMC and released several days later.
Police say detectives finished their investigation on Monday and charged Dhana with felony aggravated assault and attempted homicide charges.
She was arraigned and placed in the Butler County Prison pending a $25,000 bond.