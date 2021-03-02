By: KDKA-TV News Staff
A South Hills summertime favorite should return this summer.
Dormont Borough Council members decided to move forward with reopening the pool.
The pool didn’t open last summer because of the pandemic, but this year, council plans to open the pool on June 12 and close it on August 22.
Public hours will be from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The large slide won’t open and the borough won’t provide any furniture.