By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspect in the homicide of a man from Brighton Heights is now facing charges.
Deric Davis was killed in December.
Pittsburgh Police believe his estranged wife Janet Winbush is responsible for his death.
In the criminal complaint, police say Winbush claimed she stabbed him in self-defense before trying to hide his body.
Afterwards, she helped search for Davis when his family asked questions.
Winbush is being charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse.