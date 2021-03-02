CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Janet Winbush is being charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse. 
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspect in the homicide of a man from Brighton Heights is now facing charges.

Deric Davis was killed in December. 

Pittsburgh Police believe his estranged wife Janet Winbush is responsible for his death.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko)

In the criminal complaint, police say Winbush claimed she stabbed him in self-defense before trying to hide his body.

Afterwards, she helped search for Davis when his family asked questions.

