By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In a new ranking released by Greenpeace, Giant Eagle is rated as the top major grocery retailer when it comes to reducing the use of plastic.

Greenpeace began ranking supermarkets on their use of single-use plastics in 2019.

Information is obtained from supermarkets through several methods, including:

A standardized 21-question survey

Email and phone conversations

Publicly available information

The supermarkets are then scored based on their performance in the categories of Policy, Reduction, Initiatives, and Transparency

Greenpeace says that all 20 retailers received failing scores, citing falling back on previous progress, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Greenpeace’s 2021 ranking, Giant Eagle is ranked #1, with Greenpeace saying that the company having risen from #16 in 2019 to #1 in 2021 is “a testament to the bold actions the company has taken since then.”

Giant Eagle’s public commitment to eliminate all single-use plastics by 2025 is one thing that Greenpeace says helped place the company ahead of others in the Policy category.

For more information and to read more about Greenpeace’s rankings, click here.

The full ranking can be seen below:

Giant Eagle Aldi Sprouts Farmer Market The Kroger Co. Albertsons Companies Costco Walmart Ahold Delhaize Wegmans Whole Foods Market Southeastern Grocers Target Trader Joe’s Meijer Publix Hy-Vee The Save Mart Companies Wakefern WinCo Foods H-E-B

Greenpeace noted that 10 of the 20 retailers did not respond when asked for survey information.