By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In a new ranking released by Greenpeace, Giant Eagle is rated as the top major grocery retailer when it comes to reducing the use of plastic.

Greenpeace began ranking supermarkets on their use of single-use plastics in 2019.

Information is obtained from supermarkets through several methods, including:

  • A standardized 21-question survey
  • Email and phone conversations
  • Publicly available information

The supermarkets are then scored based on their performance in the categories of Policy, Reduction, Initiatives, and Transparency

Greenpeace says that all 20 retailers received failing scores, citing falling back on previous progress, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Greenpeace’s 2021 ranking, Giant Eagle is ranked #1, with Greenpeace saying that the company having risen from #16 in 2019 to #1 in 2021 is “a testament to the bold actions the company has taken since then.”

Giant Eagle’s public commitment to eliminate all single-use plastics by 2025 is one thing that Greenpeace says helped place the company ahead of others in the Policy category.

For more information and to read more about Greenpeace’s rankings, click here.

The full ranking can be seen below:

  1. Giant Eagle
  2. Aldi
  3. Sprouts Farmer Market
  4. The Kroger Co.
  5. Albertsons Companies
  6. Costco
  7. Walmart
  8. Ahold Delhaize
  9. Wegmans
  10. Whole Foods Market
  11. Southeastern Grocers
  12. Target
  13. Trader Joe’s
  14. Meijer
  15. Publix
  16. Hy-Vee
  17. The Save Mart Companies
  18. Wakefern
  19. WinCo Foods
  20. H-E-B

Greenpeace noted that 10 of the 20 retailers did not respond when asked for survey information.