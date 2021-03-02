By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A roller coaster a Kennywood is having a busy offseason.
The Jack Rabbit is being cleaned, inspected, repainted and refurbished by crews at the amusement park, according to a Facebook post.
"This century-old superstar will be back on the tracks before you know it!" Kennywood said on Facebook.
Kennywood celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Jack Rabbit last year.