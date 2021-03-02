DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The sports card industry is marveling at a record sale that took place over the weekend. At $4.6 million, the most expensive basketball card ever sold is now a signed Luka Doncic rookie card featuring the NBA Logoman patch from a game-worn Dallas Mavericks jersey.

Collector Nick Fiorello bought the 1-of-1 card on Feb.28, which is second in all time in sports cards to a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card that sold for $5.2 million. It was first sold for $2.8 million in April of 2018. It then became the largest known sale of all time in January of 2021 when Rob Gough purchased it for $5.2 million, according to actionnetwork.com.

JUST IN: Collector Nick Fiorello has purchased this Luka Doncic 1/1 for $4.6 million. pic.twitter.com/BziiWTrdfC — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 28, 2021

Number three on the coveted list isa 2009 Mike Trout Superfractor that sold for $3.9 million. It’s followed by a Honus Wagner 1909-11 T206, which sold for $3.7 million to real estate mogul Kurt Rappaport back in December.

Doncic is the Slovenian-born star who was the favorite to win MVP entering the season but ended up finishing fourth in 2020.