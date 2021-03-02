COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says the approval of a third coronavirus vaccine means the state will receive nearly 450,000 doses this week.
The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday that the state will receive 96,100 doses of the new vaccine this week.
He said that brings the total this week to 448,390 total doses including the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
The state is also expanding eligibility to people 60 and over, police officers, day care workers, pregnant women, and others.
