By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A SWAT situation that developed overnight in Pittsburgh's Perry North situation ended without incident.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, Pittsburgh Police officers responded to a home along Perrysville Avenue in the Perry North neighborhood of the city around 12:15 for reports of a man in crisis.
The man began to barricade himself in the home, and SWAT officers responded to the scene due to threats the man had made.
Perrysville Avenue was closed between Riverview Avenue and Richey Avenue.
Just before 2:00 a.m., negotiators were able to encourage the man to surrender without incident.
The roadway reopened shortly after the man surrendered.