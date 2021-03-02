PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You’ll soon be able to cast a line to catch some trout — a sure sign that spring is on the way.
The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission stocked more trout today, this time in Eastern Pennsylvania.
The snow melt and recent rain have turned many streams muddy, but the trout won’t have any trouble adjusting.
“The water’s gonna run a little high, a little muddy,” Waterways Conservation Officer Mark Pisko said.”
“But the trout, when the water is like this, if the current is very difficult, they’ll tuck behind a rock or somewhere where they won’t have to fight the current,” Pisko went on to say.
The statewide opening day of trout season is April 3.
Kids can get out a week earlier on March 27 for a mentored youth day.