PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a hockey night in Pittsburgh and for the first time since March of last year, the Penguins will have fans inside the arena.

Those fans will be treated to what is always a fun game as the Penguins play their cross-state rival Philadelphia Flyers.

Capacity will be limited to 15%, so that’s about 2,800 fans in all.

Inside, seating will be limited to pods of 2-4 people.

Fans will be given arrival times and gates to enter.

Fans will also notice some changes inside the arena, including:

Masks are required for anyone over the age of 2.

No bags are allowed.

All purchases are cashless.

You will need to show your mobile ticket on your smartphone, and you will need to be socially distanced.

The Penguins have put other safety measures in place.

Those include:

Drone disinfecting technology

UV floor scrubbers

Touchless faucets

More than 200 hand sanitizing stations.

For businesses that rely on the Pens, they are happy to see to fans back in the stands.

Many make their money on catching fans going to games or people trying to soak in the atmosphere of game day.

Saying that the last year has been challenging for them is an understatement.

“This business has been in my family longer than I’ve been alive so thinking it could end with me was kind of hard to think about,” Carly Moore with Souper Bowl said.

“It’s been hard. There’ve been a lot of tears, a lot of not knowing,” Moore said.

The Penguins will make tickets to tonight’s game available on a priority basis to season ticket holders.

For remaining games, they will still get priority, but remaining tickets will be available to the general public.

The only thing missing is… YOU. Single-game tickets for our first seven March home games at PPG Paints Arena will go on sale to the general public tomorrow at 10:00 AM. Full details: https://t.co/jgkU6OVdDO pic.twitter.com/ZW2vVW8UhE — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 2, 2021

Single game tickets sales start at 10:00 this morning.