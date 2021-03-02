PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Plenty of sunshine is expected today but don’t let the sun fool you.

Temperatures will be on the cold side with highs in the upper 30’s and morning lows near 20 degrees.

Temperatures during the morning will run a good 20 to 25 degrees colder than at this same time yesterday.

When you factor in winds of around 10 mph, the wind chill today will dip to near 10 degrees for the morning and should top out around 30 degrees this afternoon.

The big story for the day is still water levels on the Monongahela River.

River forecasts are still showing high water through Wednesday with river levels back in acceptable ranges by Thursday morning.

It will likely take through the weekend to clean up damage to area roads and places like the Mon Wharf.

Businesses and homes that have taken on water in basements and have seen minor flooding will take longer to see things returning to normal.

The good news is that it appears that we will see a gap in rain with our next ‘real’ chance for rain occurring sometime next week.

At this point, there is only a very small precipitation chance over the next week.

It is a bit surprising that our forecast is looking dry, due to the fact that the arctic jet will be dipping into our region.

