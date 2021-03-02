PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A limited number of fans will watch the Penguins take on the Flyers after Gov. Tom Wolf loosened capacity limits.

Only 2,800 fans are allowed inside the arena. It comes after Wolf eased some restrictions Monday to allow for 15% capacity at indoor events and 20% capacity at outdoor events.

If you’re going to the game Tuesday or plan on buying tickets for future games, there’s a few things to know.

Seating is limited to pods of two to four people. Fans are given specific times to show up and gates they have to enter to maintain social distancing and to prevent a big crowd in one area. Masks are required for everybody over the age of two. There are no bags allowed and anything you buy has to be paid with a debit or credit card, no cash.

Even with all the protocols in place, KDKA’s Bryant Reed talked to some fans who say they would’ve done anything to get back into the arena no matter what the fan experience was.

“I don’t think it will affect the experience at all. No matter what, you got to back your team and it feels good to be here. It’s like home away from home, love to be here, the atmosphere is great and let’s go Pens,” said fan Michael Schroder II.

The Pens also have a few other safety measures in place like touchless faucets in the bathrooms and more than 200 sanitizing stations placed around the arena.