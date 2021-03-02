By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Two people were flown to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County.

State police say the crash Tuesday in Salem Township has closed Route 22 westbound at Route 981, Route 22 eastbound at Operator’s Way and Route 119 northbound at Latrobe Crabtree Road.

Officials say a tractor-trailer collided head-on with an SUV making a turn around 6:30 p.m. on Route 22. The tractor-trailer crossed over the westbound lanes and went over an embankment.

The driver of the SUV and tractor-trailer were flown to an area hospital.

“Please avoid Rte 22 near the intersection of Rte 119. We are investigating a crash that will have that area closed most likely for several hours,” state police said on Twitter.

‼️ Traffic Detour ‼️ READ MORE: Kennywood's Jack Rabbit Roller Coaster Gets Squeaky Clean During Offseason Please avoid Rte 22 near the intersection of Rte 119. We are investigating a crash that will have that area closed most likely for several hours. — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) March 3, 2021

“Avoid this area and plan routes using Route 981, Route 819 or other roads,” the New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department said.

The condition of the drivers is not known at this time.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.