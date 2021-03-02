CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The hospital says it's been two weeks since it was resupplied with the Pfizer vaccine.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – St. Clair Hospital says it’s being forced to cancel first dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments through next week.

The hospital says it hasn’t been resupplied with the Pfizer vaccine for two weeks, so they have to cancel first dose appointments this week and next week. They say this also affects on-campus vaccine clinics at Twin Towers, Dormont Place and Carnegie Retirement Residence senior living facilities.

This doesn’t affect second dose appointments at this time, the hospital says.

“We will resume our efforts to vaccinate the most vulnerable patients in the our service area once we are resupplied, and will prioritize the rescheduling of canceled appointments,” they tweeted.

St. Clair Hospital says to check its social media pages for updates.