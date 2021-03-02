PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting that took place near Station Square.

Police say a man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting took place at the American Natural gas station at the intersection of East Carson Street and Arlington Avenue.

When KDKA’s news crew arrived at the scene, it appeared that a Jeep had struck a pole at the gas station and that the back driver side window of the SUV had been shot out.

This was just after 1:00 a.m.

It appeared that the vehicle had struck one of the poles that supports the canopy over the gas pumps.

Investigators say the man was in the Jeep when he got shot and struck the pole.

Detectives say an off-duty firefighter was giving the man CPR when they arrived at the scene.

The man was taken to an area hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Police say there is no word on any suspects at this time.

