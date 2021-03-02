CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia expects to receive a surge in coronavirus vaccine doses this week after a one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine gained federal emergency use authorization.
The state expects 15,500 doses from Johnson & Johnson. Gov. Jim Justice said Monday that on top of the state's allocation of vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, there will be 93,000 total doses this week.
There were 39 deaths reported last week, the first time with fewer than 40 deaths reported statewide since late October.
The state reported no additional deaths Monday.
The state administered more than 60,000 total first and second doses last week.
