By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CANTON, Ohio (KDKA) — An update for Steelers fans looking to go to Canton this summer.

Tickets for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

This year’s ceremony will honor both last year’s and this year’s classes. There will be five Steelers legends inducted: Troy Polamalu, Donnie Shell, Bill Cowher, Alan Faneca and Bill Nunn.

The ceremony is on Aug. 8. Tickets start at $29. Click here for more.