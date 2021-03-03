By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 186 new Coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 186 are confirmed from 660 PCR tests.
The dates of positive tests range from Feb. 21 to March 2. Only one test was more than a week old.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 7 months to 94 years with a median age of 38 years.
The county-wide death toll totals 1,686 after 17 new deaths were reported from imported data by the state. Out of the deaths, three were associated with a long-term care facility. The health department says five people were in their 60s, one person was in their 70s, five were in their 80s and six were in their 90s.
There have now been 5,131 total hospitalizations and 77,239 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
