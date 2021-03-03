PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is whipping up some Shrimp Stir Fry this week!
Shrimp Stir Fry
Ingredients:
- 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- ¾ cup chicken broth
- 2 tablespoons dry sherry
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, optional
- 3 tablespoons sesame oil
- 3 cloves garlic, minced (about 2 tablespoons)
- 1 teaspoon finely grated fresh ginger
- 3 scallions, chopped
- 6 ounces snap peas, strings removed if necessary
- Baby corn
- 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 4 cups cooked rice, for serving
Toasted sesame seeds for garnish (optional)
Directions:
Pat the shrimp with paper towels to thoroughly dry.
Place the cornstarch in a small bowl. In a glass measuring cup, combine the chicken broth, sherry, soy sauce, sugar, 1 teaspoon sea salt, 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper and crushed red pepper. Add this mixture to the cornstarch and stir until the cornstarch is fully incorporated and the mixture is smooth.
Heat a wok over high heat for 2 minutes. Add the sesame oil to the pan and swirl to coat. Carefully add the shrimp in a single layer. Allow to cook for 2 minutes, using a wooden spoon or spatula to stir-fry them. Add the garlic, ginger and scallions and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the snap peas, baby corn and bell pepper and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the cornstarch mixture and stir-fry until the sauce has thickened, about 15 seconds.
Immediately transfer the stir-fry to a dish and serve over rice and garnish with toasted sesame seeds, if desired.
Serves: 4