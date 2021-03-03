By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Mount Pleasant Township man died in a crash on Route 31 in East Huntingdon Township when his car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Tuesday afternoon.READ MORE: Dozens Of People In Southwestern Pa. Unknowingly Had Chase Bank Accounts Opened In Their Names
According to the Westmoreland County Coroner, Lawrence Savage was driving on Route 31, failed to slow down, and crashed into the back of the truck.READ MORE: 2 Flown To Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Westmoreland County
When first responders arrived on the scene, Savage was then taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
The coroner says that Savage was not wearing a seatbelt and believes that cell phone usage was a factor in the crash.MORE NEWS: PPG Paints Arena Welcomes Back Pittsburgh Penguins Fans
State police are also investigating the crash.