By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MILL RUN, Pa. (KDKA) – Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater will reopen for tours this weekend.
Visitors will be able to take exterior tours and other specialty tours starting March 6.
They aren’t offering interior guided house tours yet because of restrictions, but they’ll gradually transition those back in as soon as they can.
The house, designated as a National Historic Landmark and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Treasure, was built in 1935 and has been offering house tours since 1964.
Tours are offered daily, except on Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Buying a ticket ahead of time is strongly encouraged. You can learn more here.