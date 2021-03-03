By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOMER CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – State police say a teenager had to be flown to the hospital after his classmate allegedly attacked him.
According to police, it happened outside the Homer-Center Junior/Senior High School after the students, both 17-year-old boys, got off the bus Wednesday morning.
The suspect allegedly punched and kicked his classmate, and police say they believe the victim was seriously injured. He was treated at the scene before being flown to the hospital, where he was last known to be in stable condition.
The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. He was released into the custody of the Indiana County Juvenile Probation Department.