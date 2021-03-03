PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At the Allegheny County Health Department’s weekly press briefing, the county’s health director urged caution.
The Allegheny County Health Department sounded a note of caution and concern on Wednesday, saying coronavirus vaccine numbers are now ticking up after leveling off.
Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said the positivity rate is now at 5.9 percent after being 5.5 percent last week. The average number of cases per day is also up to 170, compared to 150 a day last week.
The county is closely monitoring these numbers, and Bogen said we’re not out of the woods. There are three cases of the U.K. variant now recorded in the county, and she urged people to remain vigilant, mask up and social distance.