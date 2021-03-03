CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
She was last seen in North Oakland and might be in the Homestead area, police say.
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are looking for a missing and endangered 23-year-old woman.

READ MORE: Westmoreland County McDonald's Employee Celebrates 100th Birthday With At-Work Extravaganza

Police say Olivia Zane was last seen Tuesday in North Oakland. They believe she might be in the Homestead area.

Police describe her as 5-foot-5, weighing 169 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In West Virginia: State Lowers Age Limit For Virus Vaccine

(Photo provided by Pittsburgh Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.