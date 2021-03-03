By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SVU detectives seek the public’s assistance in locating Olivia Zane, 23, of North Oakland. She was last seen 3/2/21 and possibly in the Homestead area. If you know of her whereabouts please call SVU detectives at (412)-323-7141: https://t.co/1gAoICNsIE pic.twitter.com/FlWxlgqdZ3
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) March 4, 2021
Police say Olivia Zane was last seen Tuesday in North Oakland. They believe she might be in the Homestead area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.