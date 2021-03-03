By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health says more than 2.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered.

They say those more than 2.5 million shots break down to about 1.7 million first doses and more than 791,000 second doses.

It comes as the state is also reporting 2,577 new Coronavirus cases and 69 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 938,411 since Tuesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are 1,670 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 354 patients are in the ICU.

On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf eased gathering limits and lifted out-of-state travel restrictions.

The statewide death toll has risen to 24,169.

There are 3,906,535 individuals across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 67,031 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 13,144 diagnosed cases. This makes the total number of cases at nursing and personal care homes 80,175. Out of total deaths, 12,470 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately xxxxx of the total cases in the state are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

