By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are teaming up with TikTok for a first-of-its-kind partnership aimed at growing their social media presence.

According to the Penguins, the partnership is the first in which the short-form video app will be working with a professional sports franchise in order “to create custom content for advertising purposes outside of the platform.”

The Penguins’ Vice President of Digital Andi Perelman said in a statement, “The Penguins are thrilled to work with such a rapidly-growing and innovative company, that is also a ton of fun for our fans. We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate with some of TikTok’s experts to find even more ways to grow on the platform.”

As part of the effort, the Penguins say they will be significantly increasing their presence on TikTok.

They say they are looking to help expand TikTok’s “ecosystem” of sports content.

That content will not only be for Penguins’ fans but for the entire TikTok community.

