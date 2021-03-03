By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – Just after midnight on Wednesday morning, police and firefighters were called to the scene of a car on fire in Homewood.
A car parked near Tioga Street and North Braddock Avenue was found on fire when crews arrived.
It's not known at this time what caused the fire.
