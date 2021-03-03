CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Car Fire, Car On Fire, Homewood, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – Just after midnight on Wednesday morning, police and firefighters were called to the scene of a car on fire in Homewood.

READ MORE: 'The Marshall Plan For Moms:' Effort Aims To Help Women Achieved Equal Pay

A car parked near Tioga Street and North Braddock Avenue was found on fire when crews arrived.

READ MORE: U.S. Senate Expect To Discuss $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill

It’s not known at this time what caused the fire.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: CVS Now Lists Teachers As Eligible For Vaccination

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details