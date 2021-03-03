PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s an exciting day in the Strip District as the ribbon was cut and two new businesses opened their doors at The Terminal.

With a simple snip, On Par Now and City Grows are officially open for business.

On Par Now is a locally-owned, all-inclusive golf instruction and practice facility. It offers an $86,000 putting green that has put view technology underneath it. On top of that, there’s a sand trap, a chipping area and golf simulators.

“I wanted an open space. There’s a lot of intimidation when it comes to golf, especially for females. It’s all about education and practice,” said Founder and CEO of On Par Now Jan Receski.

City Grows also has local roots with another location in Upper Lawrenceville. It’s an urban organic garden and gift shop that features a wide range of indoor and outdoor gardening products as well as a unique selection of plants and crafts.

Co-owner Tony Ciotolo said he and his wife were ready to take a chance, pandemic or not.

“We feel insane for doing this. Our business is doing fine at the other place, so we are taking a shot and seeing if it works out,” said Ciotolo.

Wine and Spirits opened up in December. It was the very first store to come to The Terminal; and soon, two more stores will be welcoming customers this summer. They will be Envy Premier Nail Spa and Walk at Home, which is a workout studio.

Chicago-based developer McCaffery Inc. teamed up with the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the city of Pittsburgh to make this project possible.

“What this project represents is Pittsburgh as proud of the past as it is of its future,” said Mayor Bill Peduto. “The Strip District is alive.”

It’s alive and growing with 163,000 square feet of space for everyone to enjoy.