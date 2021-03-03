CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Teachers are now listed as eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at CVS.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – As Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to announce his plan to get teachers the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the Commonwealth, CVS has now listed teachers as eligible for vaccination.

In the Pittsburgh area, the New Kensington area CVS is offering the vaccine but as of Wednesday morning, they are fully-booked.

Teachers initially were part of Phase 1B of Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout plan but are now expected to be moved up to Phase 1A.

It is believed that part of Governor Wolf’s plan to get teachers vaccinated will be in collaboration with the National Guard and PEMA.

They hope to have 150,000 teachers vaccinated by the end of next week.

More information for teachers and other eligible groups and the vaccine can be found on CVS’s website.