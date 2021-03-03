PITTSBURGH (KDKA)- Athletes have been using aliases to check into hotels, hospitals or make reservations at restaurants for years.

It’s one of the tricks of the trade for them to try and avoid drawing attention to their presence on the road. For Pittsburgh Steelers legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw, one of the aliases he used was the name of the newly crowned seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

The Twitter account Quirky Research got the Internet talking Wednesday morning when it posted a clipping of a news article from 1983 with the headline: ‘Steelers ‘Tom Brady’ undergoes arm surgery’

Apparently, Bradshaw needed elbow surgery that offseason and, rather than use his own name to check into Doctor’s Hospital in Shreveport, LA, he went with ‘Tom Brady’. Sometimes, life is stranger than fiction.

The man we now know as Tom Brady was just a six year old California native at the time, so it seems unlikely that Bradshaw knew something we all didn’t.

Regardless, the surgery itself didn’t seem to help Bradshaw too much as he wouldn’t play until the 15th game of the 1983 season which proved to be the final game he played in as he re-injured the elbow in that game before retiring the following offseason.