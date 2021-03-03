PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

Another sunny day expected, but this time the actual weather outside will feel like it looks with highs near 50 degrees. Morning temperatures will dip to just below 30 degrees with light winds out of the west southwest. Winds will pick up this afternoon, coming in from the west southwest at 7-12 mph.

Noon temperatures should be in the mid-40s.

I have Pittsburgh hitting a high of 51 degrees.

As we head into the evening hours, a backdoor cold front will push into the area with arctic frigid air moving in behind the front.

This colder air will be in place through the weekend now, a change from what it looked like earlier this week.

The major changes I have done to the forecast are during this time period. I kept Friday’s highs and lows from yesterday, but I did lower both the Saturday and Sunday highs while adjusting morning lows accordingly. I now have Pittsburgh hitting a high of just 38 degrees on Saturday, that’s a change of a little over five degrees.

I dropped Sunday’s high now down to 37 degrees, more than a ten-degree change from yesterday’s forecast.

Yesterday, NOAA announced that the month of February saw a significantly higher amount of record highs and lows than normal with most of those records being cold weather records. No record highs or lows were hit in western Pennsylvania last month but that doesn’t mean the month wasn’t notable.

It was the coldest February in six years.

We also saw 16.1” of snow.

