PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today will be cooler than yesterday with highs only in the upper 30s.

There’s a small chance for a shower south and east of Pittsburgh but many areas are dry and will stay that way for a while.

We may start to see some sunshine later in the afternoon and early evening, but it’ll mostly stay cloudy. We have only had 2 sunny days so far this year and most have been cloudy, we can add another day to that for today too.

Cooler air followed behind a cold front that is now south of us keeps us below normal all the way through Saturday.

There’s a small chance for a flake or two around late tomorrow night and early Sunday but again, that chance is low and only for areas north and east.

High pressure through keeps us nice and dry with sunshine through the weekend and temperatures rebound Sunday back to average in the low 40s and then even warmer air arrives for next week where highs will be in the 50s and even flirting with 60 on Tuesday!

