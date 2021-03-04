By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Downtown Pittsburgh is about to get just a little more "jazzy."
Con Alma, the restaurant and jazz club in Shadyside, is planning to open a second location.
The new location will be in the former Peter Allen's Italian Restaurant on Penn Avenue across from Heinz Hall.
Plans are to have the new location in the Cultural District to be open by the end of summer.