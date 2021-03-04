TRAFFORD (KDKA) – A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Trafford early on Thursday morning.
According to Allegheny County Police, Westmoreland County 911 received a call for a shooting in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue Street Extension in Trafford, and once Trafford Police officers got to the scene, they found a 27-year-old man shot multiple times.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Health Department Reports 3,028 New COVID-19 Cases, 50 Additional Deaths
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Since the location of the scene was determined to fall within the boundaries of Allegheny County, county police assistance was requested.READ MORE: Missing Castle Shannon Teen Found
Allegheny County Police Homicide detectives are working with Westmoreland County detectives to investigate the shooting.
They are asking anyone with information to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 276 More Coronavirus Cases, 2 Additional Deaths
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details