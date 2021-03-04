By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Heinz Field COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be offering more appointments.
Giant Eagle announced that it's extending the clinic after "an overwhelmingly positive response." Additional appointments will be made available through Giant Eagle's online scheduling tool.
These appointments will be for March 8 through March 9, and they’ll be available Friday afternoon. Giant Eagle says more appointments may be added as vaccine is received.
The clinic kicked off this week. Giant Eagle said more than 4,000 people will get the shot between Tuesday and Friday.
It’s for people in Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A. Appointments can be made here.