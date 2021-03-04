PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CANTON, Ohio (KDKA) — A tractor-trailer driver was cited for ditching a mobile home on a highway near Canton, Ohio.

Police say a tractor-trailer hauling the home got stuck in a construction zone detour. The driver, police say, then backed the mobile home into the median and left it between the northbound and southbound lanes.

The driver was cited and the home was removed Thursday morning.