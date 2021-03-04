PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
She was last seen in North Oakland and might be in the Homestead area, police say.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are looking for a missing and endangered 23-year-old woman.

Police say Olivia Zane was last seen Tuesday in North Oakland. They believe she may be headed to Homestead.

Police describe her as 5-foot-5, weighing 169 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She may be wearing a blue or black coat with a black beanie.

(Photo provided by Pittsburgh Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.