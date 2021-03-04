By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are looking for a missing and endangered 23-year-old woman.
SVU detectives seek the public’s assistance in locating Olivia Zane, 23, of North Oakland. She was last seen 3/2/21 and possibly in the Homestead area. If you know of her whereabouts please call SVU detectives at (412)-323-7141: https://t.co/1gAoICNsIE pic.twitter.com/FlWxlgqdZ3
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) March 4, 2021
Police say Olivia Zane was last seen Tuesday in North Oakland. They believe she may be headed to Homestead.
Police describe her as 5-foot-5, weighing 169 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She may be wearing a blue or black coat with a black beanie.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.