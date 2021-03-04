By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health says flu activity across the state remains low this season.
"In recent years, flu activity has been widespread across Pennsylvania," Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a release Thursday. "Last season was higher than usual with more than 11,000 cases of flu this time of year. That is a stark difference from where we are in 2021; below 3,000 cases."
The Department of Health says the 2020-21 flu season is similar to the 2015-16 season when the H1N1 flu virus predominated. There have been 14 flu-related deaths in Pennsylvania so far this season, and there are flu cases in all 67 counties.
Officials say the reason behind the difference is the state’s coronavirus mitigation efforts and a record number of people got a flu shot this season.